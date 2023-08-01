Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament

Maine State Little League Tournament
Maine State Little League Tournament(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Gray-New Gloucester is set to represent the state of Maine at the regional level of the Little League World Series.

There they will be playing for the chance to represent New England as a whole against teams from all across the country.

While the Maine State Tournament wrapped up on Sunday there was a lot of spectacular baseball played in Hermon over the last week.

Here are the top 5 plays that TV-5 caught during the tournament.

Number 5 - Bangor’s Noah Owens snags a ground ball from a slide to get the out.

Number 4 - Biddeford turning a clutch double play with bases loaded.

Number 3 - Kayden Oliver of Gray-New Gloucester stays with the play to get the out at first.

Number 2 - Maddan Se of Biddeford makes a diving catch in right field

Number 1 - Caleb Barker launches a solo homerun into right field

