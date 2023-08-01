Rockland prepares for the Maine Lobster Festival

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Rockland will have the bibs ready and the water boiling as they gear up for the Maine Lobster Festival!

“The Maine Lobster Festival is five days of feasting and fabulous fun on the coast of Maine where we serve thousands and thousands of pounds of lobster and a great time to people from all over the world,” said Shannon Kinney, Maine Lobster Festival director.

Now in its 76th year, the festival still attracts visitors from across the globe.

“Last year, we had visitors from as far away as Fiji, Singapore, Guam. We’ve never had someone from Antarctica. That’s kind of one, we’re still rooting for that one. But people come from all over. Last year in our crate race, we had three runners that came from Austria, and it was their fifth time coming to have them have been champions in the past,” said Kinney.

With food, fun, art, and entertainment, there’s something for lobster lovers of all ages.

“We celebrate lobster, our local industry. We’ve partnered this year with the Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. So, we’ll have campaign fundraising going on for that all five days. We have a cooking contest, a coronation, crate race, a parade, and much more fun for everybody who comes by,” said Kinney.

In addition to getting a taste of Maine, the festival also helps educate folks on the Maine fishing industry and the folks who make it happen.

Kinney said, “Maine has been a sustainable fishery for more than 150 years. We have so many steps that we take for sustainability, and it’s just about educating people about that and the heritage of the hard-working families that make the economy, and Maine really work, and also feed all these happy people when they come to visit us,” said Kinney.

It all boils down to good food, good company, and a good time.

“It’s just it’s amazing. Every year seeing this event come together. We’re greeting locals and visitors alike to really showcase just this beautiful area we’re in and also highlight Maine lobster to make sure everyone knows it is the best in the world. And that’s just a whole lot of fun seeing that happen,” said Kinney.

The festival starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Admission is free.

For more information, go to https://mainelobsterfestival.com/

