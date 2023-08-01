One person dead after early morning crash in Farmington

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One person died in a crash on Route 2 in Farmington this morning.

According to the Farmington Police Department, 26-year-old Noah Brochu of Winthrop was traveling north around 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer that was carrying argon.

Brochu had to be extricated from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated and released.

Police say about 100 gallons of diesel was spilled in the crash.

A portion of the road was closed for a few hours while officials responded to the scene.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Mariah Dobbins
Easton woman sentenced for involvement in son’s death
Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard also helped with the rescue.
Maine hiker rescued off New Hampshire mountain after suffering medical issue
Umbrella Sky launch party in Downtown Bangor
Umbrella Sky Launch party crowded the streets of Downtown Bangor
Skowhegan River Fest is back
Skowhegan River Fest is back