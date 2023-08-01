One person dead after early morning crash in Farmington
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One person died in a crash on Route 2 in Farmington this morning.
According to the Farmington Police Department, 26-year-old Noah Brochu of Winthrop was traveling north around 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer that was carrying argon.
Brochu had to be extricated from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated and released.
Police say about 100 gallons of diesel was spilled in the crash.
A portion of the road was closed for a few hours while officials responded to the scene.
Police believe speed is a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.
