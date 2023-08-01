MVRA All-Stars hosting YAK Dance Crew for Special Olympics fundraiser

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Tina Fales and Kaylee Field have formed a mother-daughter coaching duo with the Maine Vocational and Rehabilitation Association Special Olympics program out of Warren.

August 11 at 6 p.m. (WABI/Tina Fales)

Fundraising is huge for the program, and they’re excited for the upcoming YAK Dance Crew event at the Odd Fellow’s Hall in Warren on August 11 at 6 p.m.

The team first met the YAK Dance Crew in Boston, and the performers agreed to come up for the cause.

It’s their latest chance to keep building the program.

“We never ask our athletes for out-of-pocket money. Everything that we do related to Special Olympics is through fundraising,” said Fales, head coach.

“I started working at the program with her, and we got right into the sports. I started doing unified basketball, and that was my favorite thing. From there, I became the assistant coach,” said Field, assistant coach.

The athletes enjoy basketball as well as the Summer Games in Orono.

Family four-pack tickets including kids under 12 go for $25.

Adult tickets start at 12 years old and are $10.

Kids 5-11 are $5.

There’s going to be tons of carnival food too along with the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck.

