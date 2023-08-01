MVRA All-Stars hosting YAK Dance Crew for Special Olympics fundraiser

August 11 at 6 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Tina Fales and Kaylee Field have formed a mother-daughter coaching duo with the Maine Vocational and Rehabilitation Association Special Olympics program out of Warren.

August 11 at 6 p.m.
August 11 at 6 p.m.(WABI/Tina Fales)

Fundraising is huge for the program, and they’re excited for the upcoming YAK Dance Crew event at the Odd Fellow’s Hall in Warren on August 11 at 6 p.m.

The team first met the YAK Dance Crew in Boston, and the performers agreed to come up for the cause.

It’s their latest chance to keep building the program.

“We never ask our athletes for out-of-pocket money. Everything that we do related to Special Olympics is through fundraising,” said Fales, head coach.

“I started working at the program with her, and we got right into the sports. I started doing unified basketball, and that was my favorite thing. From there, I became the assistant coach,” said Field, assistant coach.

The athletes enjoy basketball as well as the Summer Games in Orono.

Family four-pack tickets including kids under 12 go for $25.

Adult tickets start at 12 years old and are $10.

Kids 5-11 are $5.

There’s going to be tons of carnival food too along with the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Maine State Little League Tournament
Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament
Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament
Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament
Gray-New Gloucester Little League state champions 2023
Gray-New Gloucester Little League wins Maine championship
3rd annual Victories over Violence
3rd Annual Victories over Violence tournament raises money for Family Violence Project