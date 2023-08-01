Mostly Sunny & Warmer Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With some of the daytime heating today, cumulus clouds along with a few quick passing showers have developed. Due to the extra clouds and showers, temperatures have dropped a few degrees and in return, the showers have begun to fizzle out. Most of these showers will die out just before sunset. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog and lows that will range from the low 40s to the low 50s.

High pressure will continue to gradually move into our region over the coming days. This will bring mostly sunny, dry & cooler conditions to the region through Thursday. Expect highs mostly in the 70s with low humidity. Also expect pleasant sleeping weather as lows for a few nights this week will drop into the 40s & low 50s.

Clouds will start to return to the region by Thursday ahead of our next approaching system which will bring us showers by Friday. An area of low pressure with a warm & cold front will begin to cross the region on Friday. The warm front will bring a return of the humidity and ahead of the cold front, there will be the potential for showers & storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Once the cold front moves through, the rain will also move out. Showers will stick around into the first half of Saturday with the rest of the day expected to be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs that will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with more seasonable highs hitting the 70s and low 80s. The chance of showers will return by Monday.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers come to an end by sunset. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies and areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing by the afternoon with the chance for late day showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Showers & storms likely with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Humidity will return.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. The rest of the day will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s possible.

