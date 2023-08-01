Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Isolated Afternoon Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure starts to nose into the area today. This will give us a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Upper level energy crossing the state will give us a slight chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon but overall the day looks to be mainly dry. Any showers that develop will fizzle out this evening followed by clear skies tonight and cool temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s tonight.

High pressure will be in control on Wednesday providing us with a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. High pressure will then slide to our east on Thursday. Clouds ahead of our next weathermaker will gradually move in as the day progresses. Overall, it will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region Friday and bring us some showery weather to end the work week. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. Showers and thunderstorms on Friday could produce heavy rainfall. As the low approaches, humidity will be increasing Friday too with dew points forecast to climb into the low and mid-60s during the day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower chances will linger into Saturday especially during the morning with drier weather expected during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the 70s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon. Highs between 67°-75°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 44°-53°. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers possible, mainly morning. Highs in the 70s.

