Maine hiker rescued off New Hampshire mountain after suffering medical issue

FRANCONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WMTW) - A hiker from Maine is resting after she was evacuated to a New Hampshire hospital.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the woman suffered a medical issue Sunday night while hiking in Franconia.

A volunteer group left at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday to help her down the summit of Mount Lafayette.

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard also helped with the rescue.

