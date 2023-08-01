Maine hiker rescued off New Hampshire mountain after suffering medical issue
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANCONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WMTW) - A hiker from Maine is resting after she was evacuated to a New Hampshire hospital.
According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the woman suffered a medical issue Sunday night while hiking in Franconia.
A volunteer group left at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday to help her down the summit of Mount Lafayette.
Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard also helped with the rescue.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.