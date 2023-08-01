Maine hiker rescued off New Hampshire mountain after suffering medical issue

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard also helped with the rescue.
Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard also helped with the rescue.
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANCONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WMTW) - A hiker from Maine is resting after she was evacuated to a New Hampshire hospital.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the woman suffered a medical issue Sunday night while hiking in Franconia.

A volunteer group left at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday to help her down the summit of Mount Lafayette.

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard also helped with the rescue.

