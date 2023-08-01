Is there a strategy for winning Mega Millions? We crunch the numbers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Mega Millions prize is now estimated to be $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. That’s the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

But how likely are you to win?

“For winning everything, all five numbers up to 70 and the golden one, you’ve one chance in 302,575,350. So, it’s slim indeed,” said Nigel Pitt, University of Maine mathematics professor and mathematics and statistics department chair.

If you’re playing Mega Millions the odds might not be in your favor. But is there some method of picking the numbers that can increase your chances of being a big winner?

“There’s really two ways to look at this. There’s the strategy to get the right winning numbers and then there’s the strategy to not share and they’re not quite the same,” said Pitt.

Whether you choose your own numbers or let the computer pick for you, your chances are the same.

But how much you take home with a winning ticket might be more if you’ve gone with the random number generator, or were at least strategic with your picks.

“If you pick something that’s like a birthday, then it increases the chance that somebody else with the same birthday is going to pick the same number. So you can argue that there’s a slight advantage to picking something that’s recognizably a birthday or anything that’s of personal significance to you,” said Pitt.

When we posed the question on Facebook many of the responses say they go with random numbers, or both.

But we did find one person who chose his numbers from the heart.

“I just figure that my kids and my wife are a blessing. So, why not use the numbers from their birthdays and make it a family pick so that when I eventually win, we can all share in the victory together,” said Brian Sullivan, WABI-TV5 anchor.

But no matter which way you get your numbers Pitt says they’re one strategy that’s the most important of all: having fun and playing the lottery responsibly.

“The bottom line is there’s no beating the numbers, I’m afraid,” said Pitt.

