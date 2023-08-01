Fire damages Rockland business

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews in Knox County responded to a fire at a local business Tuesday morning.

According to Rockland Fire, crews were called to Stonescape Inc just off Route 90 in Rockland after an employee showed up to work and saw smoke coming from the building.

Crews from Rockport, Camden and Warren responded.

The fire chief says the fire was put out quickly and the damage was limited to a mezzanine and two storage units in the facility.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was electrical in nature.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.