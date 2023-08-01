Easton woman sentenced for involvement in son’s death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mariah Dobbins, the 29-year-old Easton woman accused of manslaughter for the death of her infant son due to fentanyl ingestion, has pleaded guilty, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Dobbins’ trial was scheduled to begin next week in Caribou.

Court documents say Dobbins caused the death of her one year-old son “recklessly or with criminal negligence” in March of last year.

Dobbins was sentenced to four years behind bars.

She was also sentenced to six years probation with drug and alcohol conditions as well as no unsupervised contact with children under 12.

Dobbins had her bail revoked in June.

According to court testimony, Dobbins admitted during her weekly bail check-ins that she had used meth.

