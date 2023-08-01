Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash

The woman charged in an April crash that killed a newlywed and seriously injured the groom and two others will make an appearance in bond court Tuesday. (WCSC)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A circuit court judge on Tuesday denied bond for the woman charged in an April crash that killed a newlywed bride and seriously injured the groom and two others.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, according to jail records.

Lawyers representing Komoroski filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk on May 19. They said the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Judge Michael Nettles denied the defense’s request, saying he felt Komoroski was a flight risk.

In denying bond, Nettles set conditions that the state must be ready to try the case by March.

“The state has until March of 2024 to try this case. If that does not take place, the defendant is to be released on a $150,000 surety bond, she will be subject to electronic monitoring and house arrest, she is only to leave her home for a medical emergency or a prior order of the court,” Nettles said. “She will also be required to wear a SCRAM monitor, which monitors the alcohol with a sensor. It’s a fairly sophisticated device and virtually impossible to tamper with.”

Nettles said Komoroski would also be required to maintain residence in Charleston County and would not be allowed to drive and must surrender her passport.

Folly Beach police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. April 28. One passengers of the golf cart died in the crash, later identified as Samantha Miller, who had just gotten married earlier in the evening.

Three others, including Miller’s husband Aric Hutchinson, were injured in the crash.

Police said at the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph. Investigators said a blood toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash, more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Family members from both sides were in attendance for the hearing.

Members of Miller’s family each gave emotional speeches asking for bond denial.

“She didn’t just kill my daughter,” Lisa Miller, Samantha’s mother, said. “She killed all of us.”

Komoroski watched via video conferencing from the Charleston County Detention Center. She became visibly emotional while members of her family advocated for her to be granted a bond.

The defense pushed the court to look at the law in making a decision and that Komoroski’s crimes were “non-intent” crimes.

Komoroski’s father appealed to Nettles saying his daughter would have no issues if she were released. The sentiment was reiterated by Komoroski’s mother and siblings.

Nettles, in his ruling, urged both sides to figure out a way to expedite the trial saying it would help “give closure to everybody.”

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages.

In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

