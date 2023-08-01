Augusta Police investigating vandalism in Mill Park

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police in Augusta are investigating after swastikas and racial slurs were spray-painted throughout Mill Park.

Police say the vandalism seems to have happened late last Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

They say the estimated damage is well over the $2,000 threshold to make this a felony criminal mischief case.

Public Works and Augusta Parks & Rec are working to clean and repair the damage.

“It was heart-breaking because 13 years ago I worked real hard to build this... sport here in Augusta, new sport out of France. I almost felt like crying it was so much to see this kind of damage we had. We also just replaced the glass on this kiosk, just in March because somebody had taken a sledgehammer to it. This will be the fourth time we change the glass here,” said Raymond Fecteau, Mill Park Pentanque Club founder.

Augusta Police say this incident could also be classified as a hate crime, but further investigation is needed.

They say the vandalism seems to be isolated to park.

