Andre Miller signs with Green Bay Packers

Former Old Town Coyote, Husson Eagle, Maine Black Bear lands at Lambeau Field
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WABI) - Former Old Town, Husson, and UMaine football player Andre Miller has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

His first pro deal was as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in May 2022.

Miller worked the tight end group with the G-Men, but now he’s back to his wide receiver listing he had in college.

Look for him in the preseason wearing No. 16 for the Packers.

They’ll be facing the Patriots on Aug 19 at 8 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

