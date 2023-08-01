81-year-old Portland woman pinned between cars

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An 81-year-old woman from Portland was seriously hurt Monday evening when she got pinned between two cars.

Police were called to Dennett Street at about 5 p.m. and found the woman hurt.

Officers say the woman was pinned between a parked car at a home and a car driven by an 80-year-old Portland man.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries.

No charges had been filed in the case as of Tuesday morning.

Police would not say if the people involved were related or connected in any way.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.