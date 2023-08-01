81-year-old Portland woman pinned between cars

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An 81-year-old woman from Portland was seriously hurt Monday evening when she got pinned between two cars.

Police were called to Dennett Street at about 5 p.m. and found the woman hurt.

Officers say the woman was pinned between a parked car at a home and a car driven by an 80-year-old Portland man.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries.

No charges had been filed in the case as of Tuesday morning.

Police would not say if the people involved were related or connected in any way.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Mega Millions numbers being entered at a Bangor convenience store
Is there a strategy for winning Mega Millions? We crunch the numbers
Maine Lobster Festival
Rockland prepares for the Maine Lobster Festival
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Augusta Police are investigating after swastikas and racial slurs were spray-painted throughout...
Augusta Police investigating vandalism in Mill Park
According to Rockland Fire, crews were called to Stonescape Inc just off Route 90.
Fire damages Rockland business