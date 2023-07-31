You can own a whole Maine town for $5.5M

Tut Hill in Pittston, Maine
Tut Hill in Pittston, Maine(Pouliot Real Estate vis WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSTON, Maine (WMTW) - In the market to purchase a whole town?

For $5.5 million, Tut Hill in Pittston, Maine could be yours.

What does the multi-million dollar purchase get you?

According to Pouliot Real Estate, 40 acres (over 1.7 million square feet for its lot size) and 21 buildings.

The listing, which includes a restored church from 1825 and a ‘Greek Revival-style’ home, reads “the grounds are ideal for outdoor weddings, with ample space for ceremonies and receptions.”

In addition to the home and church, the property has multi-bay garages and a mechanic’s garage and even apple trees.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Suspicious fire in Waterville
Investigators rule Waterville farmhouse fire suspicious
Health care provider to pay largest Medicare fraud settlement in Maine history
Sheriff
Furry Friends at 4: Sheriff
Ruptured transformer disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
Transformer line disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
'Authentic Maine Town' sign in Bucksport
‘Authentic Maine Town’ sign beckons Bar Harbor tourists to Bucksport