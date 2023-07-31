You can own a whole Maine town for $5.5M

PITTSTON, Maine (WMTW) - In the market to purchase a whole town?

For $5.5 million, Tut Hill in Pittston, Maine could be yours.

What does the multi-million dollar purchase get you?

According to Pouliot Real Estate, 40 acres (over 1.7 million square feet for its lot size) and 21 buildings.

The listing, which includes a restored church from 1825 and a ‘Greek Revival-style’ home, reads “the grounds are ideal for outdoor weddings, with ample space for ceremonies and receptions.”

In addition to the home and church, the property has multi-bay garages and a mechanic’s garage and even apple trees.

