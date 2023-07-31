Woman arrested, man wanted in Old Town standoff

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town Police have arrested a woman and are looking for a man after a standoff on Billie Jo Court.

They say 41-year-old Morningstar Mason and 47-year-old Jack Fraser both of Old Town were involved in an altercation with a firearm involving a woman on Lance Court.

They say it happened at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Later they tried to contact them at a home on Billie Jo Court but were initially unsuccessful.

After getting a search warrant for the residence, state police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were able to help them arrest Mason several hours later.

We were sent video taken by someone who was in the neighborhood while police were trying to get Mason and Fraser to come out of the residence.

In it, you can hear officers saying, “Jack and Morningstar, we have a warrant, and we will be executing those warrants. We are not shooting at you. We are not shooting at you. We are just trying to get your attention.”

Mason is facing multiple charges including creating a police standoff and criminal threatening.

Fraser is also facing multiple charges including criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Old Town Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jack Fraser to call them at 827-3984.

