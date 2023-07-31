State police investigates 2 deaths in Lewiston

Police are currently working on investigation
MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Lewiston the morning of July 30.

At 10:18 AM, police responded to a shooting complaint on Knox street.

One person was found dead on the scene and the other died at Central Maine Medical center after being transported from the scene.

Police say the bodies were transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office to identify the victims as well as the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is shown to be an isolated incident and authorities believe there are no threats to the public.

