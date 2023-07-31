SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan River Fest is back for its annual festivities.

Kristina Cannon, President and CEO of Main Street Skowhegan, says it’s all about celebrating life on the river.

Cannon says it’s also an opportunity to showcase the future location of the River Park.

The multi-day celebration started today and will feature various activities throughout the week.

Cannon says some of the highlights include a canoe meet up tomorrow, glowstick paddling on Wednesday, and a bicentennial parade on Thursday.

“River Fest has been going on for some time, I don’t know, 10 or more years probably. But, prior to that it was log days, and we’re excited to bring back some of our log day’s activities. This year, we’ve got the bicentennial parade which will have some log trucks in it, so we’re excited about that. And then we are also hosting a lumber Jack and Jill runway competition. We’re hoping people come out and dress like lumberjacks,” Cannon said.

Cannon says there will be live music and kid friendly activities.

For more information, go to runofriver.org

