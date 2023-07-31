Showers & T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is forecast to move southward through the state today, bringing us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on it’s way through. The best chance of showers across the northern half of the state will be this morning while the rest of the state sees a better chance during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce some gusty winds and small hail, however, severe weather is not expected today. Otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s, coolest across the north. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will move out this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight. Overnight lows will drop back to the low to mid-50s for most spots. A few spots across the north could drop to the upper 40s.

High pressure starts to nose into the area Tuesday. This will give us a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Upper level energy crossing the state will give us a slight chance of an isolated shower during the day but overall the day looks to be mainly dry. High pressure will be in control on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. High pressure will then slide to our east on Thursday. Clouds ahead of our next weathermaker will gradually move in as the day progresses. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the 70s. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region Friday and bring us some showery weather to end the work week. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers may linger into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs between 67°-77°, coolest north. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly cloudy. Lows between 49°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 68°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

