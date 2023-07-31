Ruptured transformer disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville businesses are being impacted by a substantial power outage Monday.

Emergency crews along with Central Maine Power responded to a call of rumbling underground on Main St. in Downtown Waterville.

Once they arrived at the scene, crews opened a manhole, saw smoke and saw cords moving.

They shut off the transformer out of caution.

Officials say a piece of a transformer ruptured underground.

During the response, CMP found carbon monoxide in the basements of some Main St. buildings and businesses.

Crews are working to remove the carbon monoxide threat from the buildings.

The owners of Holy Cannoli say they lost power Monday morning. They also say some of their employees reported feeling lightheaded and dizzy. Employees were checked out by paramedics and are ok. Holy Cannoli is back open as of early Monday afternoon.

CMP says they have requested a part from Lewiston to fix the damaged transformer. They hope to have work completed and power restored to businesses this afternoon.

However, CMP says they will have to shut down power for the repairs.

