Police in Bangor plan ‘Coffee with a Cop’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Building connections in the Bangor community one cup of coffee at a time.

That’s the goal behind Coffee with a Cop and everyone is invited to have a cup with officers Tuesday.

Bangor Police will be at Starbucks at 38 Bangor Mall Boulevard from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They say this is all about officers getting a chance to chat with residents about what matters to them.

