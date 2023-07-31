Police in Bangor plan ‘Coffee with a Cop’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Building connections in the Bangor community one cup of coffee at a time.

That’s the goal behind Coffee with a Cop and everyone is invited to have a cup with officers Tuesday.

Bangor Police will be at Starbucks at 38 Bangor Mall Boulevard from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They say this is all about officers getting a chance to chat with residents about what matters to them.

