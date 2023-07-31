Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing Steuben lobsterman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol continues the search for a missing lobsterman from Steuben.
Tylar Michaud, 18, has been missing since July 21st after not returning home from a day of lobstering near Petit Manan Point.
The Maine Marine Patrol says Sunday’s search was from Dyer Bay in Steuben to Tom Leighton Point in Milbridge.
A Marine Patrol plane continues to fly daily.
Michaud graduated from Sumner Memorial High School this year.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.