Investigators rule Waterville farmhouse fire suspicious

Suspicious fire in Waterville
Suspicious fire in Waterville(Waterville Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Investigators say a fire that damaged an old farmhouse on County Road in Waterville Monday morning is suspicious.

The fire was called in just after 7 a.m.

Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the budling.

Firefighters from several towns including Oakland, Fairfield, Winslow, and Skowhegan were called to assist.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler says the house was supposed to be uninhabited, but it appears people were living there.

He also tells us the city’s code enforcement director has dealt with violations there.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the fire to call Waterville Police or the Fire Marshal’s Office which is now investigating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Health care provider to pay largest Medicare fraud settlement in Maine history
Sheriff
Furry Friends at 4: Sheriff
Ruptured transformer disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
Transformer line disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
'Authentic Maine Town' sign in Bucksport
‘Authentic Maine Town’ sign beckons Bar Harbor tourists to Bucksport