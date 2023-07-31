Investigators rule Waterville farmhouse fire suspicious

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Investigators say a fire that damaged an old farmhouse on County Road in Waterville Monday morning is suspicious.

The fire was called in just after 7 a.m.

Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the budling.

Firefighters from several towns including Oakland, Fairfield, Winslow, and Skowhegan were called to assist.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler says the house was supposed to be uninhabited, but it appears people were living there.

He also tells us the city’s code enforcement director has dealt with violations there.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the fire to call Waterville Police or the Fire Marshal’s Office which is now investigating.

