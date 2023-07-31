Former Firefighter opens coffee shop after an accident that ended his career

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

“You know, over a year ago, I was thinking about 25 years as a career as a firefighter,” Joe Almand said.

That all changed last year for Almand who worked as a firefighter for the Skowhegan Fire Department.

“I had a really bad accident where I fell about 25 feet and broke bones in my wrist, ribs, and my face,” Almand said.

After a few days of recovery, Almand says he learned he could no longer work as firefighter due to his injuries.

Thankfully, what was meant to be a joke became his reality.

“Patrick Moore, which is the owner of this building, approached me and was asking a joke, serious kind of thing, hey, what do you think about opening up a coffee shop?” Almand said.

After a few months of renovation, Joe’s Flat Iron Cafe opened its doors Monday.

“it’s been a great day, but it’s been so busy you just don’t have time to think about,” Almand said.

The coffee shop, located on Water Street in downtown Skowhegan, offers everything from traditional coffee beverages to specialty drinks.

“One of our main things is like, we have a pistachio ice latte, we have almond joy latte, one that has been pretty popular is root beer,” he said.

The shop will also serve as a place for people to gather.

“If we communicate, human to human, we can get our points and our thoughts out better than putting it on Facebook,” he said.

Almand says he misses working for the fire department.

“Especially being around the guys because firefighters, we are all family,” Almand said.

Now, he says he’s creating one in the community.

“it is amazing how families can form just by doing the same thing, and you know, we are all here for the same goal,” Almand said.

