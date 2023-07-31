Dry, Cooler & Mostly Sunny Days Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front moving towards the coast will continue to produce showers & thunderstorms until sunset. After that point, the front will move offshore and most of the showers & storms will die out. The rest of the night will have clearing skies with lows that will range from the upper 40s across the north to the mid 50s along the coast.

High pressure that is currently sitting over the Great Lakes will gradually move into our region over the coming days. This will bring mostly sunny, dry & cooler conditions to the region through Thursday. Expect highs mostly in the 70s with low humidity. Also expect pleasant sleeping weather as lows for a few nights this week will drop into the 40s & low 50s.

Clouds will start to return to the region by Thursday ahead of our next approaching system which will bring us showers by Friday. An area of low pressure with a warm & cold front will begin to cross the region on Friday. The warm front will bring a return of the humidity and ahead of the cold front, there will be the potential for showers & storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Once the cold front moves through, the rain will also move out. This should occur late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs that will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with more seasonable highs hitting the 70s and low 80s. The chance of showers will return by Monday.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms ending shortly after sunset. The rest of the night will have clearing skies and lows that will range from the upper 40s over the north to the mid 50s closer to the coast. NW wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s with a few low 80s possible.

FRIDAY: Showers & storms likely with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Humidity will return.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. The rest of the day will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

