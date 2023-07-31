Blue Hill bridge closure starts Tuesday

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A Blue Hill bridge will be closed for a few days starting Tuesday, August 1.

Maine DOT says they will be closing the Falls Bridge to traffic until Friday, August 11.

They say the closure is part of the ongoing construction to replace the bridge that carries Route 175 over the Salt Bond Outlet.

Traffic will be detoured to Routes 175 and 172.

They say following this full closure, traffic will go back to using the on-site temporary detour bridge that has been constructed just west of the existing bridge.

All work is expected to be done in June 2024.

