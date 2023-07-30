Searsport Shores Campground host its 3rd annual Armenian Picnic

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - What a beautiful day for a picnic!

Searsport Shores Oceanfront Campground hosted their 3rd annual Armenian Picnic on Sunday.

Zaven Koltookian came to Maine over 30 years ago, and with his family, opened the campgrounds that have been a Searsport staple for decades.

“We wanted to do a program that introduced the various immigrants that came into the United States and what they contributed to the state of Maine,” said Koltookian.

Now, the family is bringing their Armenian traditions to the community.

Searsport Shores Co-Owner and Koltookian’s daughter, Astrig Tanguay said, “Just after COVID had hit, we knew we needed to do something to start bringing people back together there’d been so much isolation and I can’t think of anything that brings people together more than food and music.”

And it has been well received.

Koltookian said, “We were really surprised that there are more Armenians in the state than we realize. We’ve got the food down to what we consider good, and we’re getting people that we never thought would be here. It’s really been terrific.”

Folks from around Maine and out of state have caught wind of the event and have made the trek for this event.

And even some surprise guests.

“I’ve had a couple of long lost relatives show up that I didn’t even know were relatives so it’s been exciting,” said Koltookian.

And it’s raising funds for a cause.

“Ukraine and the Balkan states have always been very supportive of people that are suffering from genocide, like Armenians. So we thought that as Armenians who are prospering here in Maine, we should support those who need the help. So, what better thing than to be in Syria sport main feed people to raise money to feed the Ukrainians,” said Tanguay.

With food, friends, and fun, it was a popular way for folks to come together and partake in the customs and company.

Tanguay said, “Every body is a little bit Armenian everybody knows how to smile and dance and welcome to World so we thought what better thing to do than to have a real old fashioned picnic.”

And folks at Searsport Shores encourage others to others to start more traditions like these.

“Because we need more authentic reasons to go and be with people there’s nothing commercial involved in this and if you’ve got enough people that love what they’re doing you can make magic happen,” said, Tanguay.

