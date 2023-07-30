Police respond to incident in Old Town

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town Police, Maine State Police, and members of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department all responded to an incident in Old Town Saturday evening.

It happened at the Old Town Regency mobile home park off of Main Street.

A TV5 viewer tells us it started around 7:00 p.m.

As of 10:00 p.m., Penobscot County dispatch confirmed authorities were still on scene but would not tell us if the incident was still active or not.

This story will be updated.

