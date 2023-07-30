Police investigating Dover-Foxcroft crash

Dexter Road is currently closed from Grove Street to the Board Eddy Road
(Source: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are on scene of a motor vehicle crash on the Dexter Road near the Gravel Pit Road Sunday morning.

We’re told the Dexter Road is currently closed from Grove Street to the Board Eddy Road while the crash is being reconstructed.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

