Low humidity and mostly sunny today!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the low pressure system continues to depart to our east, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build in for today. Expect a nice dry day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will also feel much more comfortable today. With northwesterly flow, highs will range from the lower 70′s north to upper 70′s with some spots touching the lower 80′s Downeast. The best part about today, in my opinion, will be the low humidity. Dewpoints will be holding in the upper 40′s to low to mid 50′s today! There will be a refreshing breeze out of the NW at around 5-10 mph. Tonight, the weather will stay mostly quiet. There is, however, a short wave trough will approach northwestern Maine this evening. As the front approaches it could stir up a few isolated showers that will push into the northwestern Maine tonight. Any showers that develop will diminish by midnight, with loss of daytime heating. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 50′s north to upper 50′s and some low 60′s along the coast.

Another cold front approaching northwestern Maine tonight will slide southeastward towards the coast over the course of the day on Monday. The front will bring in another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late morning and last into the afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will reach the lower 70′s north to high 70′s and lower 80′s Downeast. Dewpoints may briefly spike with the passage of some thunderstorms but return to more comfortable levels shortly after. Skies will clear and showers will fizzle out by Monday night. Lows on Monday drop into the mostly the 50′s but some spots across far northern Maine could drop into the upper 40′s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day, however, with daytime heating some isolated pop up showers are possible Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 60′s and low 70′s north to upper 70′s Downeast. High pressure will remain in control through Thursday keeping the weather quiet for much of the work week. Then, another system will bring the chance for more showers Friday that could linger into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, low humidity! Highs reach the 70′s statewide.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers across northern Maine diminishing by midnight. Lows drop into the lower 50′s north to upper 50′s and low 60′s Downeast.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach the lower 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s towards Bangor and the coast.

TUESDAY: Pop up shower or storm possible otherwise dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the 70′s. Low humidity!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the 70′s. Low humidity!

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower possible by late day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Low humidity!

FRIDAY: Scatteerd showers and storms possible, highs reach the 70′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.