Hundreds of backpacks given away at local Wireless Zone stores

Backpack giveaway
Backpack giveaway(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As July comes to an end back to school shopping is ramping up.

Wireless Zone stores are helping to ease that burden by giving away backpacks and school supplies.

In addition to the Bangor store, backpacks were given away at Ellsworth, Newport, Skowhegan, and Presque Isle locations amounting up to over five hundred backpacks total in the hands of students.

While the event ran from one to four, most locations ran out early.

Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause Truck was parked at the Bangor giveaway supporting Dirigo Reads, a charity providing access to books for first graders.

”I’m all packed up for school.” said Madelynn, a backpack recipient.

“It just feels so good to see everyone smiling. There’s a lot of work that goes into it and it’s just so gratifying to see everybody be so appreciative and just feel relieved to not have to do another thing this summer while they get the kids ready for school. So it’s nice to have that checked off everybody’s list.” said office manager Rebecca MacManus.

There were also raffles and crafts that included a station to make backpack keychains.

This was the store’s sixth annual giveaway.

