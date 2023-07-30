Gray-New Gloucester Little League wins Maine championship

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Little League tournament finished up!

Congratulations to the Gray-New Gloucester little league baseball team.

They took on Augusta in Hermon for the elimination bracket final and took home the gold.

They secured the win 12 to 0.

Now they’re taking on New Hampshire on Saturday, August 5 at 1pm.

Viewers can watch that on ESPN +.

