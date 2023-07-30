Gray-New Gloucester Little League wins Maine championship

Next up, New Hampshire
Gray-New Gloucester Little League state champions 2023
Gray-New Gloucester Little League state champions 2023(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Little League tournament finished up!

Congratulations to the Gray-New Gloucester little league baseball team.

They took on Augusta in Hermon for the elimination bracket final and took home the gold.

They secured the win 12 to 0.

Now they’re taking on New Hampshire on Saturday, August 5 at 1pm.

Viewers can watch that on ESPN +.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

