Enfield man arrested following high-speed chase with Lincoln police

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - An Enfield man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Lincoln Saturday.

Andrew Ayers, 19, is charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, and criminal speed, among other charges.

Police say they spotted Ayers going 70 miles an hour in a 55-mile an hour zone around 9:30 a.m.

Ayers led police down Penobscot Valley Avenue, the Enfield Road, and later led police out Lee Road.

Police say he was passing vehicles to the right in the breakdown lane.

We’re told the pursuit was called off due to safety.

Ayers later turned himself into police.

His female passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Ayers was taken to Penobscot County Jail and is currently being held without bail.

