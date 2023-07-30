Bangor police search for missing 14-year-old juvenile

Spade was last seen at her home on Friday night.
14-year-old Olyvea Spade missing out of Bangor, ME, July 30, 2023
14-year-old Olyvea Spade missing out of Bangor, ME, July 30, 2023(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A missing 14-year-old has been reported missing on July 30.

According to Bangor police, 14-year-old Olyvea Spade was last seen at her home in Bangor at 11pm on the night of July 28.

Her family realized she wasn’t home Saturday morning and contacted police.

Due to her leaving late, there’s no clothing description at the time.

She’s 5′6, 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen or heard from Olyvea, authorities ask you to contact Bangor police at 207-947-7384.

You can also contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call (207) 947-7382, extension 3.

