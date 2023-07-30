Bangor police search for missing 14-year-old juvenile

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A missing 14-year-old has been reported missing on July 30.

According to Bangor police, 14-year-old Olyvea Spade was last seen at her home in Bangor at 11pm on the night of July 28.

Her family realized she wasn’t home Saturday morning and contacted police.

Due to her leaving late, there’s no clothing description at the time.

She’s 5′6, 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen or heard from Olyvea, authorities ask you to contact Bangor police at 207-947-7384.

You can also contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call (207) 947-7382, extension 3.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.