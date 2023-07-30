51 years: East Benton Fiddler’s Fest is still going strong

EAST BENTON, Maine (WABI) - It was a perfect day to enjoy some sunshine and listen to some great tunes.

The East Benton Fiddlers Festival made its returned to the Littlefield Farm Sunday for its 51st year.

It’s touted as Maine’s oldest continuously running music festival.

There was live music, games, a 50/50 raffle, and so much more.

Some say it’s a great event for the whole family to enjoy.

”It’s a big family. It’s where when you come in this door, you just leave all your worries out that door because you’re here, you’re enjoying it, and everybody’s having a great time,” Chucky Littlefield, East Benton Fiddlers Festival said.

For more information about the East Benton Fiddlers, you can go to their Facebook page.

