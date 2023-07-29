Showers this evening, less humid Sunday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are starting out today with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, then clouds will increase through the afternoon and into this evening. A cold front will continue to press towards the coast today. As the front moves southeastward across the region a low pressure system will ride up and along it, providing the chance for scattered showers this evening and into tonight. Showers should stay mostly confined to the Bangor region and points southward towards the coast, however, some showers could creep their way up towards Millinocket and Houlton. Some embedded heavier downpours and t-storms are possible as the low tracks through. As the front crosses the state during the day, areas to the north will be much cooler only making it into the 70′s with dewpoints dropping into the 50′s. The front will be slower to cross through the Bangor region and coast, so temperatures will reach the low 80′s with dewpoints in in the 60′s. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. Tonight scattered showers will continue to slide through as the low pressure system passes just off shore and pushes into Nova Scotia. Scattered showers will taper off overnight, and lows will drop into the low 50′s across northern Maine to the mid to upper 50′s through the Bangor region and coast.

High pressure will begin to build in for the second half of the weekend providing a nice dry day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Sunday. It will also be much more comfortable with highs making it into 70′s, as well as dewpoints holding in the 50′s! Sunday night, the weather will stay quiet and lows will drop into the 50′s. Another cold front will be slowly moving into northwestern Maine overnight Sunday. The front will, once again, slide southeastward towards the coast over the course of the day on Monday. The front will bring in another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Bangor region and Downeast by Monday afternoon. Skies will clear and showers will fizzle out by Monday night. Lows on Monday drop into the mostly the 50′s but some spots across far northern Maine could drop into the upper 40′s.

A few pop up showers and thunder storms are possible Tuesday before high pressure crests over the region on Wednesday. highs will hang out in the 70;s for the rest of the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start then clouds increase through the afternoon. Scattered showers move in this evening and into tonight. Highs reach the 70′s north to low 80′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Showers taper off overnight, lows drop into the lower 50′s north and into the mid to upper 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, low humidity! highs reach the 70′s statewide.

MONDAY: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach the lower 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s towards Bangor and the coast. Low humidity!

TUESDAY: Pop up shower or storm possible otherwise dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the 70′s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower possible by late day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

