Mt. Vernon family to hike 70 miles to help LifeFlight of Maine

FAYETTE, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a challenge this summer or something fun to do with the family, then you may want to take part in Cross for LifeFlight. The annual event takes place throughout the month of August and has become LifeFlight of Maine’s biggest fundraiser.

To celebrate 25 years of serving the people of Maine, they’ve created a ‘Grateful Patient’ fundraising team.

“Every person in Maine has a LifeFlight story, whether they’ve been transported themselves or they know someone. We always say that we hope you never need us, but we’re certainly there if you do,” said Ashley MacMillan of the LifeFlight Foundation.

Since September 1998, the private nonprofit organization has cared for more than 36,000 patients

Like any non-profit, LifeFlight of Maine depends on peer-to-peer fundraising and sponsors to raise the funds needed to care for critically ill patients.

“It’s for all ages, all abilities and it’s a ton of fun. You get to enjoy Maine in the summer and get outdoors with your friends, family, or even solo,” MacMillan added.

The Jacobs family from Mt. Vernon will be taking Cross for LifeFlight the challenge in August, hiking and biking 70 miles. They’ll be fundraising for the first ever Grateful Patient Team. Like so many others, LIfeFlight of Maine was able to provide their family with a second chance.

In March 2022, five-year-old Sawyer Jacobs became critically ill. His family took him to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where he became septic and was going into liver failure with swelling around his heart and lungs.

“They performed some lifesaving measures in the ER and then they called LifeFlight and he was able to be transported to Barbara Bush,” Jacobs explained. “That was probably the longest drive of my life. We drove about an hour and a half. They were able to get him there in 20 minutes.”

In Portland, Sawyer underwent heart surgery.

A week into his stay his mom, Jeanette 36 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, was in the maternity ward having a C-section.

“I had one child in the PICU and one in the NICU,” said Jacobs.

Sawyer’s surgery was successful, and he got to meet his new little sister, Olivia, over Zoom.

Now 6-years-old, Sawyer is happy, healthy, and living his best life with his family.

“The experience of almost losing a child is indescribable and we are just beyond thankful. We would do anything to support such an amazing organization that helped basically give our entire family a second chance,” Jacobs said.

