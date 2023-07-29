Man drowns on Megunticook Lake in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a man has died following a drowning on Megunticook Lake in Knox County.

The PenBay Pilot reports the 88-year-old man went out for a swim Friday afternoon at his camp off Beaucaire Avenue in Camden.

The newspaper says he went down in about 10 to 15 feet of water and did not resurface.

The man’s name has not been released.

Authorities are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine official cause of death.

