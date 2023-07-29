Maine Baseball to host youth overnight camp

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Registration closes this Sunday for Maine Baseball’s Youth Overnight Camp.

Check in is Sunday at 4pm and pickup is set for noon on Thursday.

Between those days there’s a ton of baseball to be played between 9am-5pm each day.

The camp is meant for baseball players aged 8-14.

During the camp, players will get to be coached by members of the University of Maine coaching staff.

Coach Derba calls it the most fun camp that they have.

“More than anything else you’re getting a lot of instruction for baseball. You’re on an awesome and beautiful campus and facility. Mom and dad get a couple of days off from you know, not being parents. And the kids are out here playing and just have a lot of fun,” Derba said.

Coach Derba also noted that the camp is a chance for Maine Baseball coaches to get to know potential recruits.

“Some really good players are going to get to this camp and they’re going to see the campus for the first time and when the recruiting process starts for them. Hopefully they’ll remember University of Maine being as beautiful as it is,” said Derba.

If you'd like to sign up, you can follow this link.

