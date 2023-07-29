Fire erupts at Belfast wedding and event venue
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed Wentworth Event Center on Searsport Avenue in Belfast early Saturday morning.
According to the Morrill Volunteer Fire Department, the first arriving units were from Belfast, Searsport, Belmont, and Morrill.
The department said the fire had “too much of a head start” for responders to be able to save the building.
No word on if anyone was inside at the time, or if anyone was injured.
This story will be updated.
