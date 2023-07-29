Construction on controversial CMP corridor to resume next month

Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power announced it will resume construction on it’s controversial power corridor next Thursday.

Before construction could start, Central Maine Power had to give a formal notice of its start date to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

When the construction project resumes on Aug. 3 it must also undergo inspections weekly or after an substantial rain event. That is described as .5 inches of rain in a 24 hour period.

The controversial 145-mile electricity corridor through the Maine woods was killed by voters in 2021 but resurrected in court in 2023.

In May, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection lifted its suspension of the project issued in November 2021, two weeks after Maine voters resoundingly backed a referendum to stop the corridor, 59% to 41%.

CMP successfully sued, arguing that the referendum imposed a retroactive law that violated its vested rights on a lawfully permitted project for which it had spent $450 million of a $1 billion budget.

On April 20, a Cumberland County civil jury unanimously found in favor of CMP 9-0.

The window for a potential appeal closed last Friday, May 12, and as Maine’s Total Coverage reported, none of the eligible parties filed an appeal.

DEP documents and information for this project are available on the Department’s website at https://www.maine.gov/dep/land/projects/necec/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.