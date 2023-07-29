5 Wireless Zones in Maine giving out free backpacks full of school supplies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone stores in Maine are gearing up for back to school with their annual backpack giveaway.

Five Wireless Zones across the state will be giving out free backpacks, full of school supplies, on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

120,000 backpacks will be given out nationwide and given to students.

Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, with one backpack per child.

”As people get ready to go back to school, I think a backpack is a super important thing and it’s an exciting thing to get and sometimes it is not always accessible for everybody so, it’s nice to be able to give these bags and give a kickstart to the year for the kids and the families,” said Rebecca MacManus, Wireless Zone office manager.

Backpack will also be given out at stores in Bangor, Ellsworth, Newport, Skowhegan and Presque Isle.

