5 Wireless Zones in Maine giving out free backpacks full of school supplies

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone stores in Maine are gearing up for back to school with their annual backpack giveaway.

Five Wireless Zones across the state will be giving out free backpacks, full of school supplies, on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

120,000 backpacks will be given out nationwide and given to students.

Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, with one backpack per child.

”As people get ready to go back to school, I think a backpack is a super important thing and it’s an exciting thing to get and sometimes it is not always accessible for everybody so, it’s nice to be able to give these bags and give a kickstart to the year for the kids and the families,” said Rebecca MacManus, Wireless Zone office manager.

Backpack will also be given out at stores in Bangor, Ellsworth, Newport, Skowhegan and Presque Isle.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Voting
November 2023 Referendum Election ballot order of questions determined
President Joe Biden in Auburn, Maine
President Joe Biden highlights Bidenomics, touts manufacturing growth on visit to Maine
Maine’s Wild Blueberry festival and Union Fair returns for its annual festivities
Maine’s Wild Blueberry festival and Union Fair returns for its annual festivities
Former Movie Rocket reopening under new ownership
Bangor movie theater reopening under new ownership