3rd Annual Victories over Violence tournament raises money for Family Violence Project

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - For the third straight year field hockey teams from around Central Maine came together for a tournament.

But the champion isn’t determined by whoever wins the most games.

It’s whoever raises the most money.

Thomas College hosted the 3rd annual Victories over Violence Field Hockey Tournament on Friday.

Eight different teams competed on the field and through a donation box to raise money for the Family Violence Project.

An organization that works to help survivors of domestic abuse.

“It is one of the most impactful community events, I think because of the sheer size of it. With the amount of teams, the amount of students amount of parents, the amount of businesses that give to this type of event. It really both is the fundraising aspect of it of, helping us keep services going, but also really raising awareness,” said Development and Community Engagement Director for the Family Violence Project Nathan Macdonald.

“It’s just a really great feeling that we can have fun but also help so many people who are struggling,” said Skowhegan Team Captain Jayla Gentry.

Since its inception a few years ago the tournament has grown considerably.

“It’s awesome. I mean, the first year we did this, it was 2021, or just kind of coming past COVID. And we were on our grass field in Skowhegan. And we didn’t have many teams here. So watching it build each year and having more teams come it’s really awesome. It really makes you feel good, like you’re starting a spark,” said Skowhegan Team Captain Layla Conway.

The high school sports season is nearly upon us.

And while these teams will soon be working to win a state title, the day allowed them to enjoy the game they love while supporting others in need.

“I mean we play against these teams all the year competitively, but it finally gives us a chance to come together as small communities in Maine and really support the people who we know, or we don’t know. And then allows us to help those people,” said Skowhegan Team Captain Gemma Kennedy.

“My pride for them every day is much more than field hockey. And I think all the other coaches would say the same. Do we all want to win a state championship? Of course we do. But things like this are so important in their development to become strong, mature young women,” said Skowhegan head coach Paula Doughty.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.