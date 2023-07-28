Want to be in a film? Northern Light Acadia Hospital looking for local stars

(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wanted to be featured in a film? Now is your chance!

Northern Light Acadia Hospital is in need of “extras” for Acadia RACES, Responding to Adverse Childhood Experiences, a five part video series.

It will educate parents, healthcare providers, and community members about the devastating effects of adverse childhood experiences, and how to support those who have experienced childhood trauma.

The story will follow a family struggling with issues such as parental substance abuse and domestic abuse.

Filming will take part next Thursday, August 3rd at the Hampden Academy Athletic Fields and Track.

Everyone is welcome to help bring this story to life.

Filming begins Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and should wrap up by noon.

You do not need to audition, but it is encouraged that you sign up.

You can sign up to participate in Acadia RACES filming here.

