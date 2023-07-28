Sen. Collins advanced $5 million for Bangor YMCA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Senate Appropriations committee advanced $5 million of funding for the Bangor ymca.

Senator Susan Collins announced on July 27 that the funding will contribute to the comprehensive health center in the next fiscal year.

The funding advanced through the committee’s labor, health and human services and education appropriations bill.

Now the funds must be approved by the full senate and house.

