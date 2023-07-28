Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Pine Tree Power campaign

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After learning that the foreign owner of Central Maine Power brought in over two billion dollars in profit the first half of 2023, Senator Bernie Sanders proposed another option for Mainers.

Sanders announced that he will endorse the Pine Tree Power campaign.

In the effort he’s asking voters to buy out CMP and Versant in order to produce pine tree power, which will be operated locally.

“This year Mainers are facing price-gouging and immoral disconnection notices from multinational utility companies,” said Sanders.

“Power belongs in the hands of the people, not greedy corporations.”

Mainers can either vote yes or no to question three on the November ballot regarding the matter.

