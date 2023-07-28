Relief From The Heat & Humidity Coming!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm & humid conditions will continue tonight. Lows are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s with dew points remaining in the 60s. A cold front moving into parts of northern Maine will bring the threat for a few isolated strong to severe storms. The storm threat will end shortly after sunset.

The cold front will continue to slowly move towards the coast on Saturday. Behind the front, dew points will drop rapidly making for a much more comfortable airmass by the afternoon. The cold front will stall out in the Gulf of Maine by midday and will guide a system moving out of the Great Lakes towards our region. This low will bring the chance for showers & storms by late morning & early afternoon to parts of southern & coastal Maine. A few heavy downpours will be possible. The farther inland you go, the better chance you will have of staying dry. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday looks to the better of the weekend days. Mostly sunny skies with widespread 70s for highs & dew points will be down into the 50s.

A weak disturbance will move through the region on Monday. This will bring an isolated risk for a few showers. Other than that, highs will still be in the 70s with low humidity. This trend will continue through much of next week with the next best chance of any rainfall arriving by Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with showers & storms across the north until sunset. Lows in the 60s & low 70s with areas of locally dense fog. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with isolated showers & storms along the coast by midday. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be dropping.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity. An isolated shower or two possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower possible by late day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with the chance of showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.