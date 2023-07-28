Portland craft beer maker David Geary has died at age 78

David Geary
David Geary(Ted Axelrod via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTW) - The founder of one of New England’s most iconic craft brewing labels has died.

David Geary’s family tells says he died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by friends and family this week.

He founded Geary Brewing Company as New England’s first craft brewery of the post-prohibition era. According to the brewing company’s website, the company was incorporated in 1983 by David and his wife Karen.

Geary Brewing Company president Alan Lapoint wrote in a statement provided to WMTW, “David’s pioneering spirit and leadership played an integral part in the explosion of the American craft beer revolution. We send our deepest condolences to the Geary family and take this time to celebrate David’s life and legacy.”

Across social media, other breweries, bars, and restaurants across Greater Portland have been honoring David Geary as the father of the local craft brewing industry, now among the most successful in the country.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Cold front will bring a few showers & storms tonight. It will also bring relief from the heat &...
Humidity Breaks For The Weekend
Sentenced for drug trafficking
Maine woman with history of drug trafficking sentenced again
Want to be in a film? Northern Light Acadia Hospital looking for local stars
Belgrade Lakes to host annual loon calling contest