Portland craft beer maker David Geary has died at age 78

(WMTW) - The founder of one of New England’s most iconic craft brewing labels has died.

David Geary’s family tells says he died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by friends and family this week.

He founded Geary Brewing Company as New England’s first craft brewery of the post-prohibition era. According to the brewing company’s website, the company was incorporated in 1983 by David and his wife Karen.

Geary Brewing Company president Alan Lapoint wrote in a statement provided to WMTW, “David’s pioneering spirit and leadership played an integral part in the explosion of the American craft beer revolution. We send our deepest condolences to the Geary family and take this time to celebrate David’s life and legacy.”

Across social media, other breweries, bars, and restaurants across Greater Portland have been honoring David Geary as the father of the local craft brewing industry, now among the most successful in the country.

