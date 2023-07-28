Oakfest returns to Oakland this weekend

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a fun-family friendly event to attend this weekend, why not check out Oakfest?

The festival returns this evening with Oakfest’s Downtown Dine on Main Street in Oakland.

There will be a scavenger hunt for kids, a cornhole tournament, and parade through town starting at 6 p.m.

There will be a beer tent, food trucks, and a street dance, too.

Saturday’s ShineOn Oakland festivities start at nine and include an expansive, 75-booth ShineOn Oakland Open Air Market.

The event features Maine- made crafters and artisans.

The town of Oakland is once again partnering with the ShineOnCass Foundation.

This year, Oakfest will “Shine a Light on Literacy” by providing free books to children who attend ShineOn Oakland Day on Saturday.

”I just think that it’s great because nowadays it’s great that kid can read a book, other than just doing it online. It’s a great partnership. Come out. Have a good time. You’ll meet people. I always say you come as strangers but you leave as friends and we’re a little town with a big heart,” said Kathy Paradis, Oakfest Committee Chair.

For a full schedule of events visit OakFest Oakland Maine’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.