Minot boy gets kidney transplant after viral TV5 story leads to match

MINOT, Maine (WABI) - A happy update to a story we’ve been following. 8-year-old Jamison Boutwell of Minot has a new kidney!

We first shared Jamison’s story last year.

He made a special birthday trip to a 49ers game in Atlanta with his dad, and even had a brush with then-San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

That story was shared across the country and eventually led to Jamison finding a match!

His parents say they are beyond grateful to the donor, who wants to remain anonymous.

Jamison is out of surgery and recovering well, but still has a long road ahead of him.

If you’d like to send well wishes or a get well soon card, you can mail those to P.O. Box 10, West Minot, ME, 04288.

A link to the fundraiser for Jamison and his family can be found here: https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforaKidneyforJamison?fbclid=IwAR0A6IYjKZUs0H11gxbPe8gRuo0plrppqZT4i9t2UddvVx8FxW4bLhEOSmY

